The police in Ondo State, Nigeria have arrested a prophet identified as Festus James for allegedly raping an eight-month-old pregnant woman at Agbabu village via Ore, in Odigbo council area of Ondo state.

Parading the suspect before newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said the prophet who came from Ibadan on a three-day revival, allegedly raped the 22-year-old woman under the guise of performing deliverance on her.

“On the 13th November 2021, one Festus James ‘m’ from Ibadan in Oyo State went to Agbabu village via Ore, claimed to be a Prophet and that the Holy Spirit directed him to have a three-day Holy Ghost Revival in a Church in the village.

“The next day, the prophet claimed to have seen a vision concerning a 22-year-old lady who was eight months pregnant and told her to wait behind after the programme.

“She took the pregnant lady into one of the rooms in the mission house under the guise of delivering her from an evil spirit and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime,” the spokesperson said.

When interrogated, the suspect confessed to having sex with the woman.

“l did not know what came over me when I was carrying out the ungodly act,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible.