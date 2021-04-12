The Eastern Region Police have arrested two persons in connection with the trafficking of human parts.

These suspects, Awatey David Okra, 22, a driver and Amenuvor Nicholas, 20, were arrested by residents of Kwamekyere, a community in the Ayensuano District upon a tip off.

The police say it all happened when a search was done in their luggage which turned out to contain suspected human bones.

READ ALSO:

“The suitcase with the bones, the pot containing the skull, and the pan with its contents were retained for evidential purposes whilst the two suspects are detained for further investigation,” police spokesperson for the region, Francis Gomado, told Accra-based Starr FM.