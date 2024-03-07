The Trades Union Congress of Ghana is amplifying calls for the ratification of the International Labour Organization’s conventions to eliminate workplace violence and harassment.



The International Labour Conference, recognizing the right of workers and job seekers to a world of work free from harassment and violence, introduced the ILO 190 in 2019.



But many governments globally including Ghana are yet to institute measures for ratification of the convention.

TUC Secretary in Ashanti, Augustine Adongo, is worried over the spate of harassment in all sectors of the field of work, citing the informal sector to be the major contributor to the menace.



“Workplace harassment is all over. It is common in the informal sector. It’s happening in the various departments of the formal sector. This happens usually to the vulnerable. This is worrying,” he said.

The TUC took to the principal streets of Kumasi through the Central Business District and other vantage routes to create awareness about workplace violence and harassment.



The International Labour Organization Convention 190 is the first international treaty recognizing the right of people to a violence-free world of work.



Including gender-based violence and harassment, many workers and applicants especially women and the youth continue to face discrimination.

The ILO convention was first adopted in 2019 but only came into force two years later.



By far, thirty-six countries globally have ratified the convention with Ghana yet to enforce the agreement.



“Ghana hasn’t taken this seriously. But this is something that is happening. We are creating awareness to push for the ratification of the convention. We want the parliament to ratify it so that the implementation will take place,” he said.

The group made their final destination at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to present their petition to the regional minister.



Simon Osei Mensah assured to relay the communique to the appropriate quarters and initiate processes for the convention to be ratified.

A global campaign has begun to build support for the convention and invite constituents, stakeholders and civil society actors to get involved.