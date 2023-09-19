The Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council has announced the closure of the Tsito and Anyirawase section of the Accra-Ho Highway.

According to the Council, there are structural issues on a culvert between the townships of Tsito and Anyirawase.

The closure, therefore, is to safeguard lives and properties.

A statement signed by the Chief Director, Augustine Awity, assured that work on the damaged culvert would be completed in a month.

In light of this, the Council has announced alternative routes, adding that the Ghana Police Service will be available to assist motorists plying the route with directions.

