Some 16 vehicles have been left damaged at the Tema tollgate end of the Motorway after they were crashed into by a truck.

The incident occured on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the truck with registration number GX 1651 – 17, allegedly failed its brake; causing the driver to slam into the cars that have lined up to pay toll.

Already the police have arrested the driver of the truck to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, the damaged cars have been towed from the scene of the accident.