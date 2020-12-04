Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, has maintained that it is illegal for people to take pictures of their votes in the polling booth.

This comes after Police at the Kpeshie Divisional Headquarters in Krowor Constituency on Tuesday arrested two voters believed to have taken photos of their ballots after voting.

Dr. Quaicoe, in a press address, called for custodial sentences for voters arrested taking photos of their ballots, to serve as a further deterrent to others.

“The law is specific that a choice of balloting should be in secrecy, so the moment you take snapshots of thumbprints or the ballot paper, the law has been breached. We cannot take the law into our own hands. That is indiscipline,” he said.

The accused persons, who are currently behind bars pending investigation, have denied any wrongdoing.

The Police however maintain that evidence of the act was found on their phones.

Police Commander at the Kpeshie Division in Nungua, Superintendent Abraham Apusyine, says the matter is being investigated.

He notes though, that punishment for the culprits will be determined when they are arraigned before Court.

But private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini, submits that the arrests lack constitutional backing.

According to him, the laws that govern electoral procedures in the country do not criminalise personal disclosure of a voter’s choice.

“There is no offence against a person who decides to waive his right to vote secrecy. It is rather the EC officers, who may be in offence when they fail to protect the voter’s right”.