Personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are making frantic efforts to tow a trailer that fell on a section of the main Accra-Kumasi Highway near Anyinam.

The truck, with a foreign license plate, is believed to have had a steer lock while in transit leading to the unfortunate accident on the road.

Tourists, revellers and other road users returning to Accra from the Kwahu Easter Festival together with travellers using the Kumasi stretch have been left stranded in the almost two-hour gridlock.

When Citi News got to the scene, the MTTD personnel together with the driver and his mate who had sustained some minor bruises were busily trying to tow the truck off the main road.

Some of the stranded road users spoke to Citi News.

“I am returning from the Easter festivities in Kwahu but this gridlock has left us frustrated. I am exhausted and I have to report to work tomorrow. If the trailer is towed for free flow, it will help.”