Transportation fares have been reduced by 10 percent, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has confirmed.

The new fares will be effective Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Chairman of the GPRTU, Kwame Kumah, confirmed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

He explained that the decision follows the government’s directive for all commercial vehicles to resume operations at full capacity.

This, Chairman Kumah, said will allow them to pick passengers in full capacity which will not warrant an increase in fares.

“The wearing of masks in vehicles and the maintenance of enhanced hygiene protocols remain mandatory and every driver must abide by it,” he said.

Chairman Kumah also appealed to its members and especially floating drivers to adhere to the new prices.