The Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) and the Whistleblowers and Journalists Safety International Center (WAJSIC) are hosting a training session in Accra, Ghana, on investigative journalism and the pivotal role of whistleblowers in investigations.

Crimes such as corruption, money laundering, terrorism financing, and embezzlement of public funds significantly undermine the stability and development of a state.

Whistleblowers, who uncover actions contrary to the public interest, play crucial roles by reporting them publicly or to competent authorities during their professional activities.

Investigative journalists, on the other hand, are essential in combating illicit financial flows.

By probing the information disclosed by whistleblowers, they ensure transparency and good governance by national authorities, enabling referrals to judicial authorities for investigations and prosecution.

The proposed training aims to equip journalists with the tools to effectively conduct investigations into illicit financial flows while ensuring the protection of whistleblowers, a vital aspect of accessing specific information.

Organized by PPLAAF and WAJSIC, international journalists and experts in these domains, such as Co-Founder of Climate Whistleblowers Gabriel Bourdon-Fattal, Christian Locka, an award winning freelance reporter whose reports on corruption have won hearts of many, and Ghana’s ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, are some of the trainers.

Others are Sonia Rolley, a French journalist with over 15 years of experience with Radio France International, and Jimmy Kandé, an anti-corruption activist from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who will be heralding the training scheduled from May 20 to 22, 2024, in Accra, Ghana.

Interested candidates and residents of Accra hoping to participate in the training must submit their curriculum vitae, sample journalistic work, and a cover letter in PDF versions to mariepaule@pplaaf.org (with the subject line: “Application for Journalists Training_Accra”) before April 21, 2024.

At least ten journalists will be selected to participate in this valuable training.