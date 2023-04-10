A trailer has run over three saloon cars at Sokoban in the Ashanti region, leaving one person dead.

The trailer with registration AS 9456 D lost control of its brake and ran over the cars.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer which was carrying a 40-foot container, was coming from Sokoban on the Ahodwo-Trede road.

The deceased has identified as a male who was driving with his wife. Those who got injured including wife of the deceased are receiving treatment at the Asafo Agyei hospital.

The Assembly member of the Sokoban-Daaban area, Kojo Boateng blamed the accident to the slow pace of the road construction.

“It was dangerous. We are even lucky today is a holiday, it would have been worse. That is why we are saying the contractors should speed up the road construction. I don’t think it would have been a problem if the dual road construction was completed,” he said.