Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta left fans gushing over their couple goals.

The love-up couple displayed their affection to each other at a traditional marriage ceremony at Kyebi in the Eastern region.

A photographer at the event was seen directing Mrs Ofori-Atta to gently lay her head on her husband’s shoulder while they hold their hands for the last shot.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the candid snap, and many praised the couple for setting an example of what true love looks like.

Watch video below shared by Kingkwekuananse