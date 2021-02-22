Over 3,000 traders, whose items were destroyed in the inferno that razed down the Odawna market in November last year, are reminding President Nana Akufo-Addo of promises made to help them get back on their feet.

Through their groups, the Informal Hawkers and Vendors Association of Ghana (IHVAG) and Greater Accra Markets Association (GAMA), they are pleading with agencies tasked to fulfil these promises.

One of such agencies is the National Board for Small Scale Industries which is to make funds available to the affected traders to cushion them.

Although some traders have received their package, IHVAG and GAMA say others are yet to and this is creating disaffection among them.

President of Greater Accra Markets Association, Mercy Needjan, said delivering such promises will go a long way to impact positively the lives of the affected traders.

“Life has become quite unbearable for some of the members who keep knocking at ours door for assistance. They were pretty okay prior to the fire incident but now they can barely make ends meet,” she indicated.

She says over the years, markets in Kumasi and Accra have been ravaged by fire, destroying items worth thousands of cedis and bringing untoward hardship to traders and their dependents.

According to her, another area of importance is the rewiring of the markets.

“One of the promises was to improve the infrastructure of markets by rewiring all major markets in the capital and report on their progress through their respective Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies,” she indicated.