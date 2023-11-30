The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, is today expected to lay before Parliament the Legislative Instrument (L.I.), seeking to restrict the importation of selected products.

Known as the Export and Import Regulations 2023, the bill seeks to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products such as sugar, rice, poultry, and tripe into the country.

This follows a green light by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday after the Minority opposed plans to lay it.

This was the third time the policy document had suffered a setback in Parliament.

The side argued that the L.I. is inimical to the general interest of Ghanaians and business people and will also said it will breed corruption.

The Speaker was clear however, that per the constitution, if the L.I. meets the constitutional test, then no one can block its laying.

The Speaker further asked Mr Hammond to meet with the Subsidiary Legislation Committee again to cross their T’s and dot their I’s for the instrument to be laid on Thursday.

