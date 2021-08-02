Kumawood actress and producer, Tracey Boakye, recently travelled to the United States of America on vacation.

The Kumawood star landed in the city of Miami where she spent some time with a man she described as her King.

In a new video on her Instagram page, she has given fans a look into how well her holiday in America is going.

One of the videos shows the actress going on a date with her lover. The video has the actress sitting and eating with the caption “Dinner last night with the King himself ❤️.”

