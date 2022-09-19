Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, keeps proving that when it comes to trends, she is on top of her game, and no one can overthrow her.

She flaunted the newly released iPhone 14 series on her social media page.

The one she went in for was the Pro Max model. She and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, each got one for themselves.

Tracey shared two separate videos. There was one video where she unboxed the phone while flaunting her many other phones, and there was a second video where she showed its use and functions.

According to the Apple official website, the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from $1,099, which is approximately GH₵ 11,077.32.