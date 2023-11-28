The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy was unveiled in Ghana on Monday, November 27, as part of a tour in some selected countries ahead of the tournament.

The tour was made possible by TotalEnergies, who are the headline sponsors of Africa’s prestigious tournament.

The trophy made a stop in Accra and will be moved across other parts of the city for two days.

The trophy will also be in countries that have qualified for the 34th edition of the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of TotalEnergies, Hussein Nsour, said he hopes the trophy getting closer to the fans will help build momentum ahead of the start of the competition.

“We are proud to be part of this tour and we hope that it will ignite your passion for the Africa Cup of Nations. We look forward to the tournament where we will witness the best African football and we will cheer for our beloved Black Stars, who are ready to make us proud and to bring the trophy back home” he said.

Brand Ambassador for TotalEnergies, Stephen Appiah, also added, “The trophy being here symbolises hope because we know what is going to happen next year [from] January to February.”

“This is a trophy that I competed and fought for. I didn’t have the chance to lift and seeing it here I am so happy” he added.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled from Saturday, January 13 – Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.