The total number of advertised jobs in print and online media went up marginally by 3.2% in 2023 to 33,629, the Bank of Ghana has disclosed in its January 2024 Monetary Policy Report

This was from 32,651 recorded in 2022.

The number of jobs advertised partially gauges labour demand in the economy.

According to the report, the number of jobs advertised in print and online media however decreased in December 2023 relative to a year ago.

In total, 2,925 job adverts were recorded, as compared with 3,277 for the same period in 2022. This indicated a decline of 10.7% year-on-year.

On a month-on-month basis, the number of job vacancies in December 2023 improved by 11.9%, from the 2,615 jobs advertised in November 2023.