Aishatu Mohammed, the wife of Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has come under heavy criticism for donating bags of sachet water to people.

The Nation reports that the donation was given to rural women in Futuk Community of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state

The materials were said to have been donated at the empowerment event held in the local government on Thursday, June 25.

Pasta making machines, flour, and N5000 were also part of the package given to 250 women. They distributed under the first lady project called ‘Almuhibbah Foundation’.

A Facebook user, Oyedokun Oladayo, said: “This is total nonsense, not even with freezer oooo. So what’s the cost of the pure water that’s not up to a hundred bags and you called this empowerment. May God help us.”

Another user on the platform said that the water donation was really absurd, saying it would cost the women much more to transport the water they were given.

In reaction, the chief press secretary to the Aishatu, Murjanatu Maidawa, said that the pure water picture was posted online by political distractors.

She said that other materials were also given to the women, adding that the captured bags of water were not relief materials, but just given to the attendees of the programme so they have something to take home.

She added that the First Lady gave out 20 bags of water to 20 people to sell at home as against hawking on the streets.