Ophelia Afia Asante, a young lady from Assin-Fosu, has revealed that Bishop Bernard Nyarko came to her in a dream to give her a message to deliver to the world.

The young Ghanaian lady made the shocking revelations in an interview with ZionFelix.

According to her, her dreams usually contain events that happen in real life and the manner in which she saw Bishop Nyarko deliver the message to her is proof that it is urgent, real and needful.

She indicated that when she saw the late Kumawood actor in her dream, she was terrified and interestingly, nobody around her in the dream could see the actor.

Bishop Nyarko reportedly dressed neatly like a person who was travelling and told Madam Asante that he was truly lucky she could see him, as he had been looking for someone to give the message to, since the day of his demise.

Finally, the late bishop asked the young lady to tell the people of the earth they should not put all their heart in the riches of the world because it’s not all that important and becomes useless after death.

According to her, Bishop Nyarko said the number one thing everyone should pursue all the days of their life is the word of God.

She said that when Bishop Nyarko finished the message, he was caught up to heaven in a glorious manner and she awoke from her dream.

Bishop Nyarko was laid to rest on June 27, 2020.

Watch video below: