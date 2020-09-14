Nigerian senator and former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, was one of the high-profile casualties of the coronavirus pandemic which was raging the world. The politician finally gave in to the virus and died on June 25, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. The senator’s demise obviously touched many people, especially his family members who tried their best to make his stay in his grave as comfortable as they could.

Just recently, a video made the rounds on social media of where the politician was finally laid to rest. Ajimobi was given a befitting place to spend his final days. In the short video, it could be seen that his burial ground was a fully furnished and air-conditioned room. The room was also said to have uninterrupted power supply. Comfortable and expensive looking chairs were also spotted in corners of the well-lit room.

A number of Nigerians had mixed reactions to the late politician’s burial site.

Read some comments below:

Oyedeji Kayode: I’m trying to understand the motive. Have they created a relaxation point around his tomb where they can connect to his memory and, may be, his spirit (if his spirit will ever dwell there)? An inviting tourist spot? Or they think the dead can actually take pleasure in the luxury of the living? If this is just a show of money and wealth, then vanity has no limit as well as the extent the mind of a man can conceive vain glory.

Olurotimi Anifowose: A family has chosen how they want to honour their patriarch in death…and I do not see anything wrong in this. Yes, he was a public figure but we should be mindful that he belonged to a family first. He was buried…just his tomb was made up to the taste of his family.

Source: Legit.ng