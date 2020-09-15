Veteran Kumawood actress, Christina Awuni has stated that rather than go to church, she will pray at home.



Speaking in an interview on UTV, Christiana Awuni believes God is omnipresent and He would listen to her prayers wherever she calls on His name.



When the host interjected that she needs to go to Church because Reverend Obofour gifted her a car, Christiana Awuni responded saying that she thanked God when the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) dashed her the car but she isn’t obligated to go to his church.



Christiana Awuni indicated that the Man of God was impressed by her work in the Ghanaian movie scene so he decided to award her.