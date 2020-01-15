Barely two weeks after MzVee shared her depression struggles, Gospel musician Gifty Osei has shared similar experience.

Narrating her ordeal on Accra-based Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, the ‘Aseda’ composer revealed she went through stress from her divorce which made her almost bow out of the music industry.

She recalled how travelling became her only comfort in her trying moments when her friends seemed to have disappeared into thin air.

“From 2013 to 2015, I was stressed out and I decided to leave music just to make someone happy and be free from stress.

“When I was under stress, my friends, including pastors, neglected and rejected me and that’s why till date I don’t have friends anymore because everybody left me,” she said amidst tears.

She narrated how she changed her pillow every three days because they were soaked with tears she cried out as she remembered her painful experiences.

She also revealed she hid her pain from others because she feared criticisms from judgmental people.

Quoting a verse in Psalm 23, she revealed God had been her company and comfort when no one else was.