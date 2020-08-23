Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, who was infected with the deadly coronavirus on a movie set, has opened up on how she infected her children with the disease, a report by Expressive Information reveals.

Recall earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how the actress on Saturday, August 15 revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 42-year-old actress revealed the information via her verified Instagram page with almost five million followers.

In a chat on the popular filmmakers’ WhatsApp group, Filmic, she shared her experience while reacting to the debate on how Nollywood can adhere strictly to the health guidelines of COVID-19, before reopening productions.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

According to the actress, the doctors stated that there are many people infected with the virus because there’s no widespread testing.

Narrating how she fell ill and got tested with the virus, she wrote: “I hardly fall ill and so when I left the set and started having chills the next day or so, I knew something wasn’t right. I thought it might be stress. This was on Monday, August 3. I waited till Tuesday and it got worse.

“I was shaking uncontrollably and my temperature was going through the roof. My spirit told me immediately, this is not malaria or fever. I have been extremely careful and paranoid about this COVID-19 stuff. So I told hubby I needed to be tested immediately. I have a son that has Asthma!

“They came to test me on Wednesday and my result came out on Thursday evening … Positive. My world crashed. I felt crazy and empty. My symptoms were high fever and chills… luckily no other.

“But it was so bad, they contemplated coming to evacuate me as my viral loaf was high and I wasn’t getting better … but God arose for me. I went into isolation immediately. We got my result but my daughter started feeling funny.”

Shortly after her daughter started exhibiting signs of the virus, the whole family underwent a coronavirus test. According to the actress, while her husband and her last son tested negative for the virus, she revealed that she had infected her daughter and her asthmatic son who was asymptotic.

“My God showed up for me as my son is asymptotic, so positive but not sick! My daughter lost her smell and taste and had severe diarrhoea. All have stopped now, thank God.

The actress, who is now in remission and waiting to take a second test, revealed the period was an exhausting one for her.

“It’s physically, spiritually and emotionally exhausting as the doctors tell you it’s a 50/50 chance. Nothing you do really saves you. You can only take the vitamins, manage the symptoms and hope your body fights,” she wrote.

The actress said her biggest worry at the moment is the movie industry, adding that COVID-19 is real.

“Please this thing is real and we must come together to find the safest way to work and protect ourselves,” she added.