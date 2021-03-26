Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Professor Joshua Alabi, has said that private legal firm, Lithur Brew and Company, deserved an amount of GH¢300,000 paid to it by the University during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

The Auditor-General, in its latest report, directed Prof Alabi to refund with interest an amount of almost GH¢300,000.00 paid as legal fees to private legal firm Lithur Brew and Company for no work done.



The Report said the Management of UPSA signed a retainer agreement dated March 16, 2014, and paid an amount of GH¢263,670 to law firm Lithur Brew and Company as a retainer fee but there is no evidence of the provision of any legal service to the University.



The report also noted that Lithur Brew and Company was appointed through sole-sourcing without recourse to the provisions of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914).



But responding to this in a holding statement on his Facebook page, the one-time flagbearer aspirant said that the Law Firm Lithur Brew and Company did a lot of work for the school and that it deserved the amount of money they were paid.

He said he was not contacted by the Auditor-General before it put the report together citing malicious intent.



His holding statement said: “Tonny Lither did a lot of work for UPSA including court appearances. He was also on a retainer where at any point in time we call him for legal advice. Interestingly, they never call on me or Tonny for any clarification. They are in a hurry to find faults even where there is none. We shall respond.”