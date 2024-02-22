Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has come out of international football retirement for Euro 2024 hosts Germany.

Kroos, 34, was part of the Germany team who won the World Cup in 2014. and has won 106 caps for Die Mannschaft.

He retired in July 2021 but has now reversed the decision after talks with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“I’ll be playing for Germany again from March. Why? Because I was asked by the coach and I’m up for it,” Kroos said in an Instagram post.

“I’m sure that much more is possible with the team at the European Championship than most people think right now.”

During his club career, Kroos has won both the Bundesliga and La Liga three times, in addition to five Champions League winners’ medals.

As well as the World Cup triumph, he was part of the Germany teams that finished third at the 2010 tournament and reached the semi-finals of Euro 2012.

He is is eligible to be selected in Nagelsmann’s squad for next month’s international friendlies against France and the Netherlands.

Germany face Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich in the opening match of Euro 2024 on Friday, 14 June.