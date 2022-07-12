Members of the Toll Workers Association of Ghana are demanding payment of their six months salary arrears from the government.

The group said about 800 toll workers, who were disengaged following a directive by the government to halt the collection of tolls on roads and bridges across the country, are languishing in abject poverty.

General Secretary of the Ghana Toll Workers Union, Edward Duncan, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He indicated that, the toll workers are yet to receive their salaries since January 2022 making it difficult to make ends meet.

“From January to now, we have not been paid and the economic situation has made things very difficult for all of us,” Mr Duncan bemoaned.

He said what is even worrying is the decision by their employer to officially terminate their contract as tollbooth workers.

This move, he fears, may result in the government not honouring its promise of reassigning them.

Mr Duncan was, however, hopeful given petitions presented to President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, their salary arrears will be paid and the over 800 workers will be reassigned.