President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a package of $5,000 for each member of the Ghana Olympics Team.

Besides this, the bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi is to receive a car, $10,000 with a $20,000 career development fund to be set up for him.

The President announced this when the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, the Ghana Olympics Committee, and Mr Takyi paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.



President Akufo-Addo was happy that Takyi lifted a bronze medal in the boxing category, something which had eluded the country since 1992.

He ccommended the entire team for the glory earned. Ghana, as the country, represented Africa during the closing ceremony.

The Minister said though Takyi is the only medal winner, Ghana’s team did the country a great honour with their splendid performances in their various disciplines.



He further thanked the government and corporate institutions that supported Team Ghana at the Tokyo Olympics.