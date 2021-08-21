The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of fueling a perception of hardship in the country.

The governing party’s Director of Communication, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, believes the country is in a good state and President Nana Akufo-Addo is working hard to increase productivity and improve livelihoods.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, August 20, the NPP Director of Communication said: “We are not frightened by John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back.”

Addressing journalists on Friday, Mr Asamoa touted the recently launched Agenda 111, adding that no project from the previous administration had been abandoned.

He also explained that the gains made by the Akufo-Addo-led government, including the creation of new regions are substantial and impacting lives.

This comes barely a week after Vice President Bawumia also opined that the government has, “delivered largely on its promise of reducing the suffering of Ghanaians even though we have a lot more to do in that direction.”

The NPP Communication Director blamed the NDC and former President Mahama for deliberately downplaying these achievements by fueling a perception of hardship among the populace.

He sees these comments as attempts by Mr Mahama and the NDC to score political points ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“We’re not frightened by John Mahama. We know he cannot give you a good education, we know he cannot give you good health, he will collapse NHIA. We know he cannot manage the economy. Interest rates, inflation will go up, growth will drop and we’ll go back to the IMF,” he said.