The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has donated Gh¢300,000.00 to the Southern Volta Communities affected by the recent sea erosion.

Togbe Afede issued three separate cheques worth Gh¢100,000.00 to each MP; Abla Dzifa Gomshie, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey and Richard Kwame Sefe, MP for Ketu South, Keta and Anlo respectfully and said the cash came from the Africa World Airlines.

He assured that this is just an initial move to help alleviate the challenges these MPs are going through as direct representatives of the people.

”We have identified ourselves with this situation and that is why we have responded to the MPs’ appeal for support and I have invited you to come for our widow’s mite.”

The MPs were grateful to him and the Africa World Airlines and promised to do the needful for the victims in the affected communities.

Abla Dzifa Gomshie, MP for Ketu South, on behalf of her colleagues, lauded the Torgbui for being a shining star for the needy and destitute nationwide.