A school boy, believed to be 10 years, Thursday morning met his untimely death when a tipper truck on top speed knocked him down.

Per witnesses’ account, the pupil and his younger colleague were crossing the road from Akrampa Junction to the opposite direction on the Winneba Highway when the accident occured.

They added that a tipper truck with registration number GR 8763-21 from Kasoa heading towards Awutu Beraku failed to spot the children, and run over the now deceased.

It is said that the younger school boy spotted the car and run off the road, but before he could alert the yet-to-be-identified deceased, it was too late.

READ ON

The tipper truck crushed the head of the lad, leaving him in a very bizarre state.

Some witnesses disclosed to Adom News’ Seth Ankomah Adjei that such accidents are persistent since there are no speed ramps and road marks in the area.

They, therefore, called on highway authorities to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid to curb the situation.