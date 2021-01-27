A fully-loaded tipper truck with registration number BA 594-P has crashed a motorbike rider to death and injured another at Gumani, a suburb of Tamale.

The accident occurred a few minutes to 11 pm on Tuesday, according to reports.

Adom News has gathered that the deceased offered a lady, currently battling for her life, a lift from town when the incident happened.

Reports say the deceased who has been identified as Sharif was riding towards the Tamale Airport stretch while the tipper truck loaded with sea sand was from the opposite direction.

The truck, according to eyewitnesses, crossed the motorbike and run over them, killing the rider instantly.

The young lady who was critically injured after the accident has been sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention while the body has been deposited at the same hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the truck to their station as investigations commence.