A young TikToker is in police custody after posting a video of his encounter with a female police officer.

In the video, the young man attempted to offer a flower to the officer, only to have it thrown back on his face.

This incident has sparked outrage and ignited a heated debate about the appropriateness of the police officer’s response.

After the video went viral on social media, the TikToker was arrest and he is currently detained by the Kasoa police.

This arrest has triggered public anger and raised concerns about the way the police is handling the issue.

As a video meant to create humour, many argue that, the police is killing an ant with a sledgehammer.

The incident has reignited discussions about the appropriate use of force by the police and has highlighted the need for enhanced training in de-escalation techniques.