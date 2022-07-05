TikTok star Jackline Mensah narrowly escaped being burnt after her house caught fire while she took her bath.

The fire incident, which happened last night, consumed most of her personal belongings, and grazed down her in-house studio.

Videos she took after the fire had been doused saw her partially burnt room covered with thick smoke while she struggled to escape the room.

An obviously traumatised Jackline managed to step out while wearing only her bathrobe and bedroom slippers.

“A few stuff got burnt but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked,” she posted alongside some photos of her burnt property.