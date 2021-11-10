A member of the Keta Municipal Assembly has indicated that only seven student mattresses were presented to victims of the Keta tidal waves by officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) when they visited victims on Tuesday.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Hon Amenyo Quashiga acknowledged receipt of relief items including food, soap, eating plates, cups, etc. He, however, noted that mattresses presented were “woefully inadequate.”

“Only seven student mattresses were presented to about 63 people at the Community Center,” he said.

The tidal waves that hit communities in the Keta Municipality on Sunday, November 7, 2021, has rendered many homeless and left others displaced.

Communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope, and Keta Central are largely affected to the extent that residents have nothing to salvage.

At Anloga, residents of Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme were also displaced by the fierce tidal waves that swept through the communities during the wee hours of Sunday. Property running into thousands of Ghana cedis have been destroyed.

Victims are, therefore, calling for support.

In view of this, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr Ken Ashigbey, who was also on the Super Morning Show, entreated the general public to support a cause aimed at raising funds for the victims under the 1,000 to donate a ₵1,000 initiative.

“The plan is to see how we raise some funds. We want to start from home. So from those of us from the Volta Region and close by, we start with us and we are saying that can we get a thousand Voltarians to donate a ₵1000, get another 1000 to donate ₵500 cedis in that particular order and also those who will be able to support us in kind in terms of relief items can donate beddings, mosquito netting, food, clean source of drinking water,” Dr Ashigbey said.

“When disaster strikes that’s when we all need to come together as citizens to support each other,” he added.