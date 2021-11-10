Since the inception of the Amapiano genre, most Ghanaian musicians have jumped onto the trend to depict how creative they can be and the latest is Collins Acheampong aka J’ador, one of Ghana’s budding musicians.

What makes J’ador’s song unique than the others is fusing the Amapiano with the Ghanaian highlife rhythm – a very great combo which is pushing his brand up the ladder.

The music video directed by Osepo has received props from many industry players citing the video as one of the creative ones by far this year. Collins Acheampong better known as J’ador, is a Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats Singer & Songwriter, guitarist, record producer and a sound designer.

J’ador discovered his passion for music at an early stage listening to country music, jazz, blues and singing along to popular highlife songs by Kojo Antwi and the likes.

He later found himself drawn to Kwabena Kwabena’s music and flair. At this point his passion had evolved into something much stronger and all he could see himself do is tour the whole world to bring highlife music and African music in general to the masses around the globe, following the steps of legends like Richard Bona.

J’ador’s lyrics and compositions are inspired by personal experiences and trending topics. Being keen on melodies and experimentations, J’ador merges other genres with highlife music being the foundation of his production.

He aims to be the first highlife artiste to win a Grammy, hence working tirelessly to hone his craft and push further the agenda of African music worldwide.