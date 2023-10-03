Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie says the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) no longer functions like it used to.

Speaking on Newsnight on JoyFM, she stated that the organisation created to help citizens in distress has been unable to offer any help to residents of Keta whose homes have been flooded as a result of tidal waves.

She told the host, Evans Mensah, that in recent years, NADMO has only taken notice of names of residents affected by the waves with promises of aiding them but has been unable to do so.

“President Akufo-Addo has collapsed NADMO. He has collapsed the local government structure. NADMO, all they have done is write names for victims for two years. Before I got to the constituency, NADMO had written names again. They know people have water (in their homes) to their middle section and these people have not been given even one blanket, one blanket, or one cup of rice when boiled somewhere to eat,” she said.

Madam Dzifa also expressed disappointment in the government for failing to address the issue of tidal waves once and for all despite the numerous promises.

This comes after many communities along the coast in the region have been swept away by the waves displacing many residents and destroying properties.

According to the residents, the flood started in May this year, destroying many properties and rendering families homeless, leaving them distressed and frustrated.

Some of the communities affected are Nogokpo, Sonuto, Babanawokope, Kpedzakope, and Ativuta among others.

Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus has served notice it will block the approval of the 2024 budget set to be read in November if the government does not commit to fixing the tidal waves phenomenon in the Volta region.

The Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza said the Minority will not accept any development on the matter apart from a concrete solution to the tidal waves situation.

“We’ve served notice we are going to see the budget read sometime next month – November. The President should make sure that when his Finance minister comes to Parliament, they better come with some good news about the Keta Sea Defense otherwise, they’re going to see a protest against the budget no matter what it is,” he said.

ALSO READ: