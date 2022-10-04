A 12-year-old male pupil of Redeem M/A basic school has been struck by thunder in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The incident occurred in the late hours of Monday during a heavy downpour in the area.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested the deceased, identified as Philip Ajoyi, was struck while in the company of others running for their lives during a communal clash.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the lifeless body remained at the spot where the incident occurred until traditional prayers were offered before being taken to the mortuary.