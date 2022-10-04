A Cape Coast District Court has yet again adjourned the case involving the gruesome murder of two persons at Mankessim.

According to the court, the decision is to allow the Police get enough time to conduct their investigations into the cases.

On Tuesday, October 4, the three accused persons in the Mankessim murder case reappeared before the court for the second time.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1980 (Act 29).

On September 22, 2022, a Cape Coast District Court heard an initial case which involved the alleged killing of an aspiring trainee nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey.

But subsequent Police investigations into that case led to another discovery that the suspects had murdered one other person.

The second victim, Gloria Yeboah, was a petty trader from Obokrom in Kumasi who was reported missing sometime in June, 2022 when she left home in her quest to tavel abroad.