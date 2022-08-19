A throwback photo of actor James Gardiner which has found its way on social media has set tongues wagging.

The picture is of the actor during his teen days at St Augustine’s College where he had his Senior Secondary education.

His innocence was written on his beardless face as he poses for the cameras on campus.

Now, he is an on-screen icon who is at the heart of his female fans.

Netizens have commented on how he glowingly evolved into the gentleman he is today.

His complexion and body physique is a sharp contrast to his look during his Senior Secondary School days.