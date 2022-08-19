Cars vandalized in Katanga-Conti clash on KNUST campus

Rampaging students on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have vandalised cars and other property in a clash between students of University Hall ‘Katanga’ and Unity Hall ‘Continental’.

A number of cars parked in front of Conti were damaged by the feuding students.

The clash left three vehicles damaged.

It is believed attempts by students of Unity Hall to restrain colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession resulted in the incident.

Police, who were at the scene, were able to restore calm minutes after pelting of stones between the two Halls.

Luv News‘ Nana Yaw Gyimah says as part of a Hall Week celebration, the University Hall had embarked on what they call a zulu procession within the campus.

They had gone through the principal streets of the University.

An attempt to use the frontage of the Unity Hall resulted in the two factions pelting stones at each other.

For over a decade, the two Halls reached an agreement never to go beyond the peace Junction when on procession.

A Police team had to intervene to avert further damage to property.

In a related development, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has issued a release to that effect asking students to desist from lawlessness.

“The REGSEC is informing all students and residents of the university community that, all actions intended by any person or group of persons to disturb the current peaceful security in the university will be addressed with the legal instrument of the state,” the release noted.

REGSEC added that “it is requested that people nursing such intentions desist from that and go by the rule of law as any breach of the peace in KNUST and the region will be addressed appropriately.”