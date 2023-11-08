The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Nigeria has made a series of significant arrests and drug seizures, totaling around N13 billion (GH₵197,432,943.37) in street value.

In a recent statement by the police, it mentioned that the culprits including three visually impaired individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

These operations took place at various locations in Lagos, highlighting the extent of the drug trade in the region. The drugs seized include 14,481,519 pills of tramadol and bottles of codeine syrup.

The NDLEA Director for Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, reported the details of these operations, which occurred in three major busts targeting drug cartels in Amuwo Odofin, Idumota, and the SAHCO shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

One of the operations began in Amuwo Odofin, where a significant quantity of drugs was seized.

In another, a secret warehouse in Surulere operated by a wealthy Idumota trader, Nwaoha Anayo, was discovered, containing a substantial amount of Tramadol. Additionally, a syndicate facilitating the smuggling of illicit drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was exposed and six members were arrested.

Meanwhile, a visually impaired man, Adamu Hassan, was arrested in Abuja with 12 kilogrammes of skunk.

Further investigations into his involvement led to the apprehension of the syndicate’s leader, Bello Abubakar.

Two other visually impaired individuals, Muktar Abubakar and Akilu Amadu, were also arrested for their roles in this illicit trade.

A visually impaired individual identified as Mallam Aminu is still at large. Operatives in Osun uncovered a large cannabis farm in Owena-Ijesa and seized a substantial amount of processed cannabis.

In Edo, a trans-loading point in Avbiosi forest was raided, resulting in the seizure of 603 kilograms of illicit substances. Additional drug seizures occurred in Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo states.

These operations are part of the NDLEA’s ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse and trafficking across Nigeria.

