Former Nigerian footballer, Okafor Emmanuel Junior, has been remanded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos for alleged drug trafficking.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested the former player, who arrived in possession of 1.40kg of crack cocaine, reports gathered by Guardian Nigeria.

According to NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the 33-year-old left Nigeria after enjoying four seasons with University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu FC.

However, his football career was cut short due to documentation issues after he moved to Brazil from Sri Lanka.

Erstwhile Nigerian footballer, Okafor Emmanuel Junior (Credit: Odita Sunday)

The Agency also confirmed another Brazil returnee named lbeh Chinedu was arrested for concealing 3.20kg of black cocaine.

“Another Brazilian returnee, Ibeh Chinedu Damian was arrested the same day upon his arrival at the Lagos airport from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Ethiopian airlines flight. Ibeh who hails from Ahiazu, Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, was found to have concealed 3.20kg of black cocaine popularly known as ‘Lucci’ in the false bottoms of his two bags.”