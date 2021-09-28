Three persons are feared drowned at Ahenema Kokoben in Kumasi after a downpour, Monday evening.

About three hours of torrential rains left part of the Kumasi-Obuasi road flooded.

The people who were part of a group who joined a KIA truck jumped off as the rain pulled the vehicle which attempted to cross.

At the time of filing this report, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) was yet to visit the scene.

Residents are blaming poor construction and building in waterways for the flood.

Other areas of the city witnessed similar incidents.

