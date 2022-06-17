A near-gas explosion at the Atonsu shoe factory in the Ashanti Region has left three people injured.

The incident, which occurred in mid-morning on Friday, June 17, 2022, also left two cars burnt.

Eyewitnesses narrated to Nhyira News’ Obidehyie Ofori Amanfo that the incident occurred while a tanker was discharging gas into the company’s cylinder.

The vehicle caught fire during the process, causing panic among workers present.

The timely intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) however saved the inferno from spreading to other parts to wreak more havoc.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment.

