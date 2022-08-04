At least three young men are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Kasoa Central Clinic after a group of people numbering seven and believed to be foreigners attacked them at Kasoa Freetown in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the clash happened after a victim assaulted a young lady, who in turn employed the services of Nigerian thugs.

In an interview with Adom News, some eyewitness said they saw the Nigerians and the Ghanaians fighting with cutlasses which resulted in the injuries.

The witnesses said Kasoa Police officers were able to arrest about four of the suspects after the leader of the foreigners, believed to be Nigerian, pulled gun to shoot into the crowd.

Meanwhile, brother of the victims, Inusah Abubakar, revealed that, they cut off his brother’s ear, wounded their backs and their head.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman for Joemens- Kpomotey Electoral Area, Mohamed Kwabena Ali, called on the Police to boost up their patrols and also appealed for more streetlights in all Electoral Areas at Kasoa to save lives and property because the criminals are terrorising innocent Ghanaians.