Award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage, has caused a stir online as she makes a shocking revelation about her hit song, Somebody’s Son.

The mother-of-one shared more details about the song which has since been topping charts, during a concert in Lagos over the weekend.

While many assumed Somebody’s Son from her album, Water & Garri, was a relationship song that centered on finding one’s partner, Tiwa Savage proved that to be wrong.

She disclosed that she was referring to Jesus Christ.

Tiwa Savage made this known as she headlines the BudxLagos FIFA kick-off Concert at Eko Hotel alongside Davido and others.

During her performance, Tiwa Savage paused to share the inspiration behind the song.

“I am going to tell you guys this story, when I did this song, yeah, a lot of people were like ‘this is a sure hit but only girls are going to sing this song, guys are not going to sing it.’ And they were like Tiwa you are taking a risk by making it your first single.

“I said to them don’t worry one day I am going to tell this story. You see somebody’s son I was talking about is actually Jesus Christ. For real, so whether you’re a man or woman we are all looking for that somebody’s son right.”

Netizens are, however, not buying her story as they flood her comment section with messages meant to taunt her.