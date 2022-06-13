The Police at Oda are holding three young men for stealing textbooks from Akyem Oda St. Andrews Anglican Basic School in the Birim Central Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region.

The suspects were grabbed when the Assembly Man for Asene Electoral Area, Papa Yaw, with the help of his security taskforce had a tip-off and pounced on the suspects and took them to the Police.

Confirming the incident on radio, the Assembly Man said the robbery incident took place two weeks ago and he embarked on the move to search for those behind and luckily for him, he had a tip off and went to fish out the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Police have since commenced investigation as the suspects will be taken to court this week.