The Authorities of the Sunyani Senior High School (SHS) in the Bono Region have suspended seven female students for engaging in gangster activities with some men.

The students last week sneaked from the campus in school uniforms to have fun and smoke shisha with three young men who invited them out.

According to reports, they left the school last Monday morning and were spotted by a teacher in town, who went to report them, and a roll call was conducted immediately.

The following Tuesday morning series of videos of them showing they were smoking, dancing, and twerking their waist to a tune of sounds went viral in the town.

The school authorities who found the incident disturbing, quickly invited their parents.The Municipal and Regional Directors of the Education Directorate were also informed and thereafter, the school suspended them until further notice.

The three young men who invited them out were also arrested by the Regional Police command.

The suspects are currently in Police custody assisting in investigation and will be paraded before court for prosecution this week.