Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not hopeful injured Thomas Partey will feature against Aston Villa on Wednesday night and has suggested the midfielder could miss Sunday’s clash against Manchester United.

The Ghana international missed Saturday’s win against Fulham with a thigh issue and he has been sent for scans to reveal the full scale of the issue.

However, they have proved inconclusive, with Arteta saying he needs further scans to identify the true scale of the problem.

The Gunners maintained their 100% start to the season without the former Atletico Madrid ace on Saturday and it looks as though they’ll be without him again as Steven Gerrard’s side visit the Emirates tomorrow night.

Arteta says it’s unlikely that Partey will return and has suggested he could miss Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford too.

‘I don’t think so,’ Arteta said when asked if any of his injured players would return.

‘We still have to make another scan, especially on Thomas (Partey), but I don’t think they will be available.

‘Let’s see [whether they are long or short-term]. I cannot tell you yet.’

Partey has made just 24 Premier League appearances in each of his two seasons at the Emirates.

He missed a chunk of last season with a thigh issue and his injury has sparked fears that he has suffered a similar injury.

Arteta, though, says that’s not the case.

‘It’s a similar area, hopefully not as bad,’ said the Spaniard.