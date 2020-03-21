Thomas Partey is on the verge of signing a new Atletico Madrid deal which would see his buy-out clause rise to £92 million, according to reports.

The 26-year-old’s current contract with the club expires in 2023 but has a release clause of £42m.

However, the La Liga side are looking to tie down his future for the long term.

According to a report filed by Goal, Diego Simon’s side are aware that the midfielder’s current cut-price fee is popping up on the radar of other European clubs, which will prompt them to take swift action.

The club acknowledge that the current terms of his contract are outdated relative to his importance to the team, making 24 La Liga appearances so far this season.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the 26-year-old, but may be put off by a higher fee.

Partey was pivotal in both legs of Atletico’s Champions League win over Liverpool, which secured their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The club is also happy with his attitude throughout the contract negotiations and are confident they can offer a deal the player will be willing to accept.

Atletico are keen to hold onto Partey, who came through the Spanish side’s academy.

The report states Partey is in line to take home an annual pay packet of around £4.1m, a big increase on his current salary.